The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded shore towns in Atlantic County a $7.3 million grant to partially fund the cost to elevate homes.
The funding will go toward 48 homes in Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Somers Point, according to a news release from Brigantine.
The grant reimburses at least 75% of the elevation cost. Property owners are responsible for the remaining costs. Applicants must cover the entire cost of construction and will be reimbursed by FEMA after all work is completed, the release states.
“This is a huge win for the City of Brigantine and all the coastal communities in Atlantic County,” said Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson. “Thanks to funding from FEMA, property owners will be able to elevate the homes that have suffered from flood-loss damages in the past.”
The program also requires that properties using the FEMA mitigation grant maintain flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Ventnor applied for a similar grant in 2016 and received funding to elevate eight homes in Ventnor and Margate. In 2017, Margate received funding to elevate 22 homes.
The grant program, which is offered on a yearly basis, assists property owners in elevating homes that have been flooded repeatedly.
