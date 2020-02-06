The Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame will induct six new members at its induction ceremony March 26.
The inductees are as follows:
Automne Bennett
Bennett is co-founder of Princess Inc., Atlantic City's signature mentoring and community service program, which has mentored over 100 girls since 2011. Princess Inc. cultivates young ladies to educate their minds, identify their talents, bond with like-minded girls and pursue their life's purpose with vigor. Bennett has focused on community service programs, such as Pack A Purse, which requests donations of new or gently used purses, which are then packed with toiletries and given to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission; Thanksgiving to Go, which provides meals for the less fortunate; and co-sponsoring a coat drive.
Tamu K. Lane
For over 11 years, Lane has been an advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Having been a victim herself, she has provided counseling and therapy for victims/survivors. Lane is a dynamic trainer and speaker who can reach victims and help them to open their minds to the healing work that is offered to them. Lane also leads the Dismantling Racism Initiative, which focuses on working to eliminate discrimination by becoming change agents in the workplace and community.
Dorrie Papedemetriou
Papedemetriou has always been passionate about 2 things: art and social change. While raising her children, she wrote and illustrated four children's books and began working in community arts programs. Papedemetriou has also dedicated her time to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; the after-school students in Pleasantville; residents in senior and assisted living centers; stroke and brain injury patients at Bacharach Rehab; and the behavioral health center at AtlantiCare. Most recently, after volunteering her time at Adelaides Place, a drop-in center for homeless women, Papedemetriou founded Mudgirls Studio, which is a ceramic art studio that creates functional pottery for daily use.
Ruth F. Raphel
Along with her husband, Raphel worked tirelessly to develop Gordon's Alley into a mix-use retail, office and restaurant complex. Raphel was a crucial part of the business, taking important leadership roles in its management and operations. Her passion for business and its success were always on her mind. After selling the business, Raphel worked with her husband and son in a successful marketing and publishing business. Raphel was one of the most prominent women in business for many years and always championed Atlantic City.
Carolyn E. Rott
Rott has been a mentor to many colleagues, students and athletes during her tenure as a teacher and coach. Throughout her time as the adviser for the Girls Athletic Association, Rott gave back to the community by raising thousands of dollars for charity, disaster relief and scholarships. While working on the campus of the high school, she suffered a brutal attack by a violent sexual offender. Through her recovery, she sought ways to use such a traumatic experience to help others. Rott became an advocate for women, victims of violent crimes and domestic abuse. She has worked as a volunteer at Avanzar, formerly known as the Atlantic County Women's Center, and has shared her story as a source of inspiration and strength as a keynote speaker at both the Atlantic County and Ocean County prosecutor's offices.
Henrietta Shelton
While on vacation in Martha's Vineyard in 1996, Shelton learned about Inkwell, the historic beach used by people of color. She visited the beach, attended events, socialized and thought of Chicken Bone Beach in Atlantic City, where she remembered the good times and fellowship she enjoyed as a child. She developed a proposal to City Council for the enactment of an official ordinance declaring Missouri Avenue Beach a historical landmark. The resolution was created in 1997. Shelton created a nonprofit organization sponsoring the annual Atlantic City Free Summer Jazz Series on the Boardwalk. The annual series has drawn thousands of people. She also created a year-round Jazz Concert Series and developed the Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Band.
The Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. A cocktail reception will begin at 6 p.m., and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information, call 609-272-1469.
