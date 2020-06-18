Due to the uncertainty and ongoing rules and regulations concerning COVID-19, the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Board of Trustees has rescheduled the 2020 Dinner and Induction Ceremony from Thursday, June 25 to Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The honorees, Automne C. Bennett, Tamu K. Lane, Dorrie Papademetriou, Ruth Raphel, Carolyn E. Rott and Henrietta Shelton, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at this time.
Current reservations and payments will be honored for the 2021 Dinner and Induction Ceremony, which will be held at the Atlantic City Country Club. We hope you will join us on this new date, honoring these outstanding women of Atlantic County.
Thank you for your understanding in these unusual circumstances and your continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Missy Phillips at 609-204-0600.
