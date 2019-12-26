Ten students from the Smithville Elementary School Chorus performed holiday songs for those attending the AtlantiCare Senior University Holiday Social. After the performance, the students spent time talking to the seniors and joined them for a game of bingo.
For more information about AtlantiCare Senior University or other AtlantiCare programs and services, call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 888-569-1000 or find AtlantiCare on Facebook.
