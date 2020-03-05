AtlantiCare staff are putting their hearts into reading to students about heart-healthy habits.
Paramedics Kevin Kelly and Mike McNamara visited the Charles L. Spragg Elementary School in Egg Harbor City on March 2, Read Across America Day and birthday of the late Theodore Seuss Geisel, the author also known as Dr. Suess.
They read books about exercising and healthy eating to kindergarten through second-grade students. The visit was the first of many AtlantiCare staff who provide heart and stroke care are making this week to local schools.
AtlantiCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute kicked off the organization’s Our Hearts Are In It awareness campaign Valentine’s Day, 2020, to help prevent deaths from cardiovascular disease. #OurHeartsNJ.
