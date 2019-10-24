PLEASANTVILLE — Avanzar (formerly The Women’s Center) invites community members to attend its grand opening and open house 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“We are thrilled to invite the community to visit us in our new home at 927 N. Main St., Building D in Pleasantville, N.J. This event will give the community an opportunity to learn more about our programs and services and to meet our team,” Avanzar CEO Claudia Ratzlaff.
The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged by calling 609-601-9925, ext. 1028, or emailing fran.wise@avanzarnow.org.
Avanzar provides a wide array of programs and services addressing and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The organization is the statewide provider of human trafficking services and the regional technical assistance provider for the seven southern counties in New Jersey, supporting the implementation of Grow NJ Kids, a quality rating and improvement system designed to improve early childhood education and early childcare programs. Additionally, Avanzar’s Dismantling Racism Initiative focuses on eliminating discrimination through community education and training.
Avanzar launched its new brand in summer 2018. “We recognized that our name, The Women’s Center, did not reflect the diversity of our clients and programming,” CEO Claudia Ratzlaff said. “Avanzar is a Spanish word that means ‘to move forward’ and ‘to progress,’ which defines what we desire for our clients and our community.”
For more information about Avanzar’s grand opening and open house, or for more information about Avanzar, contact Fran Wise at 609-601-9925, ext. 1028. For free and confidential services including the 24-hour Crisis and Support Hotline, call 800-286-4184 or 609-646-6767, text 609-569-5437 or see avanzarnow.org.
