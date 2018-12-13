Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Becker, Blumberg and Amodeo team up for 2019 election

Margate Commissioner John Amodeo, Mayor Michael Becker, Commissioner Maury Blumberg during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in 2017.

MARGATE — City Commission members Mike Becker, Maury Blumberg and John Amodeo will run together as a team for re-election, the trio said Wednesday, Dec. 5, in a news release.

Becker and Amodeo are pursuing their second terms. Blumberg is a one-time opponent.

“Over the past three years Maury, John and I have worked well together, because we have a unified purpose and a shared goal — to develop and support policies that make a positive impact and protect our quality of life,” Becker said in the news release.

“While our previous political campaigns provoked spirited debate, once the campaigns were over, we worked to advance a unified agenda that would serve the best interests of the city.”

“Political campaigns may be adversarial in nature, but once they’re over, we moved forward and work together to set an agenda that includes our different viewpoints and goals, and we take a cohesive and comprehensive approach to accomplish them,” Blumberg said in the release.

“Keeping Margate affordable is not easy in a state that has the highest property taxes in the nation,” said Amodeo in the release. “But while other municipalities see their property values decline, the value of our homes continues to increase. Our goal is to protect your investment in your home and your quality of life.”

