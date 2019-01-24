Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Beth El’s Joseph Project provides 100 coats to those in need

The Joseph Project donated 100 coats to Jewish Family Service clients and families. Pictured, from left, are Tammy Spanier, Joseph Project founder; Kirby Reed, JFS communications and donor relations specialist; and Sarah Lee, JFS community initiatives coordinator. 

MARGATE — The Beth El Synagogue congregation raised funds to support the Joseph Project, which provides new winter coats for underprivileged individuals and families in Atlantic and Cape May counties. The campaign, spearheaded by Tammy Spanier, a religious school teacher for Beth El, will provide 100 coats to Jewish Family Service clients and families.

Developed nearly 20 years ago, the Joseph Project began as a toy drive for area children and quickly morphed into a coat collection drive.

“Over the years we found there was always an immediate need for coats in our community,” Spanier said. “And I’m so thrilled that we could fulfill every request this year.”

The Joseph Project takes its name from the Biblical story of Joseph and the popular musical ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ According to Spanier, the goal is to make everyone who receives a coat through this act of kindness feel as special and unique as Joseph did wearing his own “dreamcoat.”

For more information about JFS programs, services and events, please call 609-822-1108 or see JFSAtlantic.org.

