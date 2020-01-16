MARGATE — The Beth El Synagogue congregation once again raised funds to support The Joseph Project, which provides new winter coats for underprivileged individuals and families in Atlantic and Cape May counties. The campaign, managed by Tammy Spanier, a former religious school teacher for Beth El Synagogue, will provide more than 100 coats to Jewish Family Service clients and families.
Developed 20 years ago, The Joseph Project began as a toy drive for area children, then noticing a greater need for winter garments, the program quickly morphed into a coat collection for everyone from newborns to seniors.
“There’s always a need for new coats, and for this program, they are specifically selected with the individual in mind,” said Spanier. “I’m thrilled that we could fulfill each request this year and provide area residents with the special gift of a warm winter coat,” she added.
The project takes its name from the biblical story in which Joseph, who was his father, Jacob’s, favorite son, was bestowed a significant gift of a "long coat of many colors." That’s why, according to Spanier, the goal is to make everyone who receives a new coat through this act of kindness feel as special and unique as Joseph did wearing his own dream coat.
For more information about JFS programs, services and events, call 609-822-1108 or see JFSAtlantic.org. To donate winter coats and accessories, call Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249, or e-mail vsmith@jfsatlantic.org.
