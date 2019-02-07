Beth El Synagogue activities

MARGATE — Beth El Synagogue at 500 N. Jerome Ave., has several events planned in February and March.
For more information on any of the activities, call 609-823-2725.
The following events are scheduled:
• Beth El Movie Day will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.12. The $5 per person admission includes the movie, snacks, popcorn and drinks. All are welcome to attend. This month’s fillm will be “Welcome to Kutsher’s.” Kutsher’s Country Club was the last surviving Jewish resort in the Catskills. One of the legendary Borscht Belt hotels during its heyday, Kutsher’s was family owned and operated for more than 100 years until its sale and demolition in 2014. Exploring the full Dirty Dancing-era Catskills experience through a close-up look at Kutsher’s rise and fall, this award-winning film captures a last glimpse of a lost world. All are welcome to attend.
• Mahjongg and Game Day will be Tuesday, Feb. 19. Cost is $12 per person and includes lunch and snacks. Everyone must bring their own games. They are not provided. Contact the synagogue office to reserve a table, 609-823-2725.
• Movie afternoon will be Tuesday, March 12. Cost is $5 per person and includes snacks and popcorn. The movie will be ”Yentl” with Barbara Streisand. Experience the beauty of Yentl as never before. The legendary Barbara Streisand shines as producer, co-writer, director and star of this radiant film about a young woman who risks everything for her insatiable passion to learn. Masquerading as a young man, she enters the Yeshiva to fulfill her forbidden desire for knowledge. But in a place where even the strongest mind can be betrayed by the body, how long can she uphold her secret before her new friends and the young man she’s come to love discover the shocking truth.
• Lifeline Screening will be held Wednesday, March 13 at Beth El. The screenings provided are conducted by highly trained sonographers using the same sophisticated ultrasound equipment employed by major hospitals. Tests available are carotid artery screening, heart rhythm screening, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, peripheral arterial disease screening and osteoporosis risk assessment. To register for an appointment, contact 888-653-6450 or see LifeLineScreening.com.