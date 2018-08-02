Beth Israel held the first of its annual beach services on Friday, July 20 on the Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate. Rabbi David M. Weis and Cantor Larisa Averbakh led the congregation in a special Shabbat service for the occasion. The beach service is an annual tradition at Beth Israel, which was the first congregation in the area to offer a service at the beach. The next beach service is scheduled for Friday, August 17th at 5:30 pm at the same location, Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate. All are welcome, and encouraged to bring a beach chair or towel. For more information about Beth Israel, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.