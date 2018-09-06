NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel is opening several of its high holiday services to the community. Services are held at 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, unless otherwise noted.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Jewish community is invited to welcome the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, with an intergenerational worship service at Beth Israel. No tickets are required.
A Tashlich service will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at the Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate. Families are encouraged to bring a shofar. This service is open to the community, and all are welcome.
A JPlace “Apples & Honey” service will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Beth Israel. This event is for families with children under 6 years old. It will include a pizza dinner.
The community also is welcome to worship at Beth Israel on Yom Kippur, Sept. 19. The Young Children’s Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sacred Meditation begins at 3:30 p.m., and Yizkor starts at 4 p.m. Yom Kippur worship concludes with a Neilah service following Yizkor memorial services. No tickets are required for these services.
For more information, call 609-641-3600.