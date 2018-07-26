LONGPORT — Boats gathered together in the bay the morning of July 15, not to go fishing, but to receive a religious blessing.
There was a crowd on land and in the water outside the Church of the Redeemer for the third annual Blessing of the Bay, Boats and Bikes.
“We are here to bless the boats, to ask God for the safety of the boaters and to ask God to protect our waters and our beaches,” said the Rev. Tim Gavin, who performed the blessing.
It was not just recreational boats that showed up to the event. The Longport Fire Department sent a boat to make sure everyone was safe and to receive a blessing.
The Longport Beach Patrol also rowed a boat to the event and had it blessed.
Gavin stood atop the rock wall that borders the bay and read the blessing through a megaphone and broadcast it over radio so the boaters could hear it.
This year was the first time that bikes were included in the blessing ceremony.
“We also ask God to keep the cyclists safe while they’re riding on the street,” said Gavin.