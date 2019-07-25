The annual “backpack filling” event will run from July 20 through July 24 during store hours at the Pleasantville location. This is by far my favorite and most enjoyable campaign here at Boscov’s.
During the event, held in the Boscov’s parking lot, backpacks are filled with pens, pencils, binders, notebooks, folders, highlighters, glue, scissors, and much more. If you cannot bring a full backpack, the Boscov’s team will fill one in your name for $10 and $15 donations, based on the size and amount of items you want to donate. Through the Community Foodbank, children of families in need within our community will be given the backpacks.
One of the greatest parts of this campaign is that it’s for the children in “our” local community. Boscov’s remains a family owned company that continues Mr. Boscov’s vision of helping local communities.