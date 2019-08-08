Cantor Harvey Wolbransky of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, is slated to be honored in a formal installation ceremony on September 15.
He has served as a congregational cantor since the age of 18 beginning in his student years as well as during his full-time career as an optometrist. Nearly two years ago, Cantor Wolbransky began serving Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, a congregation formed by the merged conservative (Beth Judah) and reform (Emeth Shalom) congregations.
He received both a BA and BS from Temple University and a Doctor of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He served on its board of directors for nineteen years. A past president of the New Jersey Society of Optometric Physicians, Cantor Wolbransky has also served on Temple University’s Sports Medicine team. He retired from his own full-time practice in 2017 and continues to practice optometry on a part-time basis.
Cantor Wolbransky serves on the Board of the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and is Chairman of the Jewish Community Relations Council. He has been active in the local branch of the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) as well as the Downbeach Ministerium. Since coming to Shirat Hayam, Cantor Wolbransky has shared with the community his enthusiasm for religious services as well as his compassion for others.
A joyful Installation Ceremony and tribute dinner, slated for Sunday, September 15, will formally mark Cantor Wolbransky’s service to the congregation. Dinner, dancing, a tribute book and auction are scheduled to highlight the celebration. Couvert for the event is $60 per person. For more information, please call the Shirat Hayam office at 609-822-7116, ext. 121.