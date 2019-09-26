Cantor Harvey Wolbransky was formally installed as cantor of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Ventnor on Sept. 15. Following the ceremony, participants, family and guests celebrated the occasion with a gala joyful celebration.
Wolbransky has served as a congregational cantor since the age of 18, beginning in his student years and continuing during his full-time career as an optometrist.
Nearly two years ago, Wolbransky began serving Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, a congregation formed by the merged conservative Beth Judah and reform Emeth Shalom congregations.
