Cantor Harvey Wolbransky was formally installed as cantor of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Ventnor on Sept. 15. Following the ceremony, participants, family and guests celebrated the occasion with a gala joyful celebration.

Wolbransky has served as a congregational cantor since the age of 18, beginning in his student years and continuing during his full-time career as an optometrist.

Nearly two years ago, Wolbransky began serving Shirat Hayam in Ventnor, a congregation formed by the merged conservative Beth Judah and reform Emeth Shalom congregations.

