Leo Joffe, 6, and Caleb Joffe, 3, of New York City, discovered something new at the Ventnor branch's Show-and-Tell program: Viewmasters!

 PROVIDED / Karen Nowalsky

VENTNOR — The city's branch of the Atlantic County Library System held the summer's final event in its three-part Show-and-Tell series Aug. 21 for children to bring in treasures to share and explain what makes them unique. Each session featured a different theme.

The branch happily reports: Vintage toys are back!

The Ventnor branch is at 6500 Atlantic Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-823-4614.

See www.atlanticlibrary.org for more information, or follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).

