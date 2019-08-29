VENTNOR — The city's branch of the Atlantic County Library System held the summer's final event in its three-part Show-and-Tell series Aug. 21 for children to bring in treasures to share and explain what makes them unique. Each session featured a different theme.
The branch happily reports: Vintage toys are back!
The Ventnor branch is at 6500 Atlantic Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-823-4614.
See www.atlanticlibrary.org for more information, or follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).
