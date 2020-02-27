MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has announced the promotions of Christine Zoda-Egizi to the position of director of Atlantic Homeless Alliance & Justice Involved Services and Erin Bowes to the position of associate director of Atlantic Homeless Alliance.
In this position, Zoda-Egizi will oversee all aspects of Atlantic Homeless Alliance, Justice Involved Services and Projects for the Assistance in Transition from Homelessness for the agency. In addition, she will supervise a multidisciplinary team of case managers, support staff and per diem employees to ensure client outcomes and program commitment compliance.
Most recently, Zoda-Egizi, a nearly 12-year staff member, served as the associate director of Community Support Services.
Zoda-Egizi earned a master of social work degree and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Stockton University.
As the Associate Director for Atlantic Homeless Alliance, Bowes will supervise case management staff and ensure documentation and program compliance. In addition, she will develop training opportunities, participate in the identification of systemic gaps and represent JFS at community meetings. She will work directly with Housing First to coordinate referrals, assessments and the application process for identified consumers.
Prior to her promotion, Bowes served as PATH supervisor at JFS. In addition, she coordinated the Point in Time and Project Homeless Connect programs for Atlantic County.
A nearly 13-year staff member, Bowes’ career expertise encompasses outreach, community-based case management, mental health and social service.
Bowes earned a master of social work degree from Stockton University and a bachelor's degree in human services from Elon College.
