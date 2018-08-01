VENTNOR — Before online shopping or digital catalogues, Harriet Shore remembers her husband, Alvin, being able to find anything inside the Arrow True Value Hardware building on Ventnor Avenue.
After giving his famous line, “Wait here. I’ll get it for you,” Shore said her husband would dig through the shop to find the customer’s missing piece — no matter how small.
“He knew where everything was,” said Shore’s daughter, Ivy Shore Rosenberg. “He knew how many we had, he knew when we were getting more in and he knew the price for everything.”
Shore called the process “organized disorganization” but said before he died in 1996, her husband would do anything to help a customer.
“There was heart in the business,” Shore said.
Now, after working alongside her husband since she was 21, Harriet Shore, 82, has announced her retirement and pending agreements to sell the Ventnor Avenue location.
While the building itself will remain open until the fall, Shore Rosenberg said the company will continue to look for a new location.
A Philadelphia pizzeria, Santucci’s, is set to purchase the Arrow Hardware building.
In the meantime, she welcomes customers to visit the Ventnor Avenue store one last time and take advantage of liquidation discounts this fall.
“It will be an opportunity for the people in this community, our summer and permanent residents, to come in, wish Harriet a farewell and wish her luck,” Shore Rosenberg said.
The mother-daughter business team is leaving behind a storefront that was a staple for many in Ventnor for 67 years.
As Mike Marino, a full-time ventnor resident for 22 years, entered Arrow to find a saw blade, he said he was saddened to hear the Ventnor location was closing.
“It’s going to be a true loss to the community when these folks go,” he said.
Marino, 62, said he always stopped in the store for random items and that he will miss the personalized touch the local hardware store provided.
“It was a for-real old-time hardware store,” he said. “Years ago when you would go into a hardware store, you would find stuff like this. Any little oddball item, they used to have all that stuff, even when I first moved down here.”
Both Harriet and Ivy talked about how their store was important around the holidays. They said Alvin Shore — Al for short — made sure every child had a gift for Christmas.
When the hardware store was also a toy store, he would make sure anyone with gifts on layaway got them in time, whether they could afford it or not.
Shore Rosenberg also said her father was fair with prices. Asked how much an item cost, she said her father was known to reply, “Give me a buck.”
Although the store faced damage and struggled to recover after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Harriet Shore said she wants to keep the family and community memories.
“When I turn that key for the last time, I want to say it was a good life,” she said.