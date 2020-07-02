William Enberg graduates from Union College

SCHENECTADY, NY (06/18/2020)-- William Enberg, of Margate City, NJ, graduated from Union College during the College's recent online conferral of degrees.

Enberg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree . Enberg majored in English.

Local Residents Earn Degree from Arcadia University

GLENSIDE, Pa. (Grassroots Newswire) June 18, 2020 - The following local residents have earned a degree from Arcadia University on Friday, May 15 in an online Grad-away-tion Commencement celebration.

* Kaitlin Jock, of Egg Harbor (08234), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

* Katelyn Pashley, of Egg Harbor Township (08234), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Administration.

* Rebecca Richman, of Egg Harbor Township (08234), earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

* Jules Turner, of Somers Point (08244), earned a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.

Kearsley Earns Doctor of Physical Therapy from Arcadia University

GLENSIDE, Pa. (Grassroots Newswire) June 18, 2020 - Thomas Kearsley, of Somers Point (08244), earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Arcadia University on Friday, May 15 in an online Grad-away-tion Commencement celebration.

