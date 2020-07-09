EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For years, the bars in Margate were the place to party. Bars like the Surfside Club and Maloney’s would pack the crowds in and the music was a big part of that scene.
Franz Adler, of Egg Harbor Township, was living on top of Maloney’s back in the 1970s and when the evening rolled around, he was the man behind the turntables, working as the DJ in several of the areas clubs. The popular DJ has found a way to bring that fun and that energy back for a couple of hours every Friday night from inside his home studio that has become DJ Franz Paradise Garage, complete with a mixing board, club lights, mics, photos from his DJ days and of course a disco ball.
Accomplished in his career with the city, earning multiple accolades for his environmental efforts both locally and state wide, Adler was also accomplished at keeping the mood up and dance floor packed. When the pandemic hit and people found themselves at home and one day blurring into the next, Adler decided he might just have a cure for the quarantine blues: DJ Franz Friday Night Paradise Garage on Facebook Live. It has become a weekly event that continues to expand its listener base.
Franz’s wife, nutritionist and local radio host Nancy Adler, handles the Facebook Live comments and messages and takes the requests while DJ Franz plays the music and pumps up the mood. Franz Adler said he does not have a favorite type of music, adding that his music is spontaneous and driven by the crowd but admitted that he does enjoy the Doo Wop street corner harmonies of the late 1950s and early 60s. A Friday night at DJ Franz Paradise Garage might jump from the Temptations to Donna Summer to whatever the crowd wants that will transport them for a few hours back to the days of Margate’s Maloney’s Bar or the Surfside Club.
He started spinning the turntables in 1974 and from 1979 to 1989, everyone knew Adler was the man behind the turntables in several well-known spots. Adler said he got his education, like so many aspiring DJs from The Geator with the Heater, Jerry Blavat, who gave him a start. For several years, Adler said, he had his own club, the Shoobies Night Club on the circle in Somers Point, and then returned to Margate to become the DJ at the Surfside Club. He credits club owner Buddy Morton for allowing him to develop his own style.
As Adler was developing a growing fan base, he was also running his own mobile DJ business and working weddings and parties. But though Adler was the creating the party at night, during the day he was an employee of the city of Margate for 28 years and the environment and recycling became his passion. Now retired from Margate Public Works, Adler was the Atlantic County Recycler of the Year in 2006 as well as receiving numerous state awards. In 2013, he was honored by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
Now that he is retired, why DJ again? Adler said, “Music soothes the soul, and boy do we need soothing right now. We found out how much people liked our old garage music videos, and this seemed a great time to do more. The mind is a powerful thing, and our minds need a little vacation from this terrible stress and pain of the pandemic.” He added, “Our piece of paradise in the garage seemed like a good vacation destination for everyone.”
He said his wife is great with people, and so many people are familiar with her from her radio show on WOND that she is a natural when it comes to working with visitors on the Facebook Live format and helps to make it a fun format for visitors.
“We both believe the rewards are so much greater when you give back. The hope, cheer, memories and laughter are just plain fun. Our journey of life, love and music will continue. This worldwide event has given us the chance to share the music with others,” he said.
To join the party, look for Franz DJ Paradise Garage at 7 p.m. Friday on Facebook. Adler added, “You’ll be surprised, laughing, smiling and if you’re the people I remember and the people that remember me, I know you’ll be dancing at your house for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.