Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce was honored to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the one year anniversary of Downbeach Auto Outlet located in Cape May Court House.
As car enthusiasts, with practicality in mind, Downbeach Auto Outlet prides themselves in the quality of vehicles they offer to their clients. They want to ensure that the experience their customers receive brings them back for years to come.
They offer vehicles marked with competitive pricing, no pressure, and no stress. Combine that with their knowledgeable staff, full spectrum financing, premium inventory, and you’ll see why Downbeach Auto Outlet is the future of car buying.
Visit Downbeach Auto at 1605 Route 9 (exit 13 off Garden State Parkway) in Cape May Court House, browse their online inventory at DownbeachAutoOutlet.com, or call 609-778-2725.
