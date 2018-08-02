The Walter "Ed" Vizthum Scholarship Fund raised $7,000 during its inaugural Drink 'N' Shoes event, held Saturday, July 14
The event, which took place at the Margate Log Cabin, featured 22 teams competing in a horseshoe tournament. Winning team the Flippin Fiends, consisting of Tj Jannsch and Bud Smith, took home first place. David Williamson and Paul Smith took home second place, and team Ironworkers, comprised of JP Gronlund and his sister Lindsey Gronlund Burwell, took home third place.
The event honored Walter Vizthum, who passed away unexpectedly at age 32 on Aug. 28, 2017. Vizthum's family and friends created the scholarship fund to honor his legacy and provide scholarship assistance to incoming freshmen at Holy Spirit High School. In attendance were classmates of Vizthum who graduated from Holy Spirit in 2003.
Margate's Colmar True Value Home Center donated all the material for the horseshoe pits, and The Cove, Schroeder Law Group, The Margate Log Cabin and Sparkable all sponsored the event.
The tournament took place at the Margate Log Cabin, 600 Jerome Ave. For more information on the Vizthum Scholarship Fund, see VizFund.org.