VENTNOR — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System has a variety of events planned for February and March.
The library branch is at 6500 Atlantic Ave. and may be reached at 609-823-4614.
TELL US WHY YOU LOVE YOUR LIBRARY
The library branch will feature an exhibit in honor of library love from Feb. 1 to 13 during regular branch hours. If you love your library, let them know. It will have paper hearts waiting for your Valentine's Day notes. Just write why you love your library, and the library will display it with pride. You might write about a favorite book, program, or library experience.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB
The library branch will hold an open chess program for all ages from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 1 through 29. Exercise your mind! All are welcome to the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess along with others.
ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER HELP
The library branch will provide one-on-one computer help for adults 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 through March 30, except Feb. 17. Appointments are required. Contact the library branch to schedule an appointment by calling 609-823-4614. Navigate the internet, learn to use e-mail, Microsoft Word or Microsoft Excel.
GATHERING WOOL
The library branch will offer a quilting and knitting group that will meet 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, Feb. 4 through March 31. The program is free and all levels of experience are welcome. Join the group to stitch, loop, craft and chat. Do you love to knit or crochet? Or would you like to learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more? You won't find a cozier club anywhere!
LEGO CLUB
The library branch will hold Lego Club for ages 5 and older 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 18. Gather with other Lego lovers to build something and share with other young engineers. The library will supply the Lego bricks, you supply the imagination and fun. The club will feature a different building theme each week. All materials provided.
CURSIVE WRITING
The library branch will offer a free cursive writing program for kids 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The class will be open to ages 7-12, and registration is requested. Would you like to improve your penmanship? Learn the cursive script so that you, too, can write lovely letters, gracious thank-you notes and festive seasonal greetings.
MICROSOFT WORD BASICS
The library branch will offer adults a free computer class in Microsoft Word 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 26. Registration is required. Space is limited. Participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard. Learn tips and tricks, and enhance your word-processing skills, documents and reports.
READ & PLAY BABY
The library branch invites little ones between the ages of 12-36 months to a young storytime activity 10:30 a.m. Thursday mornings, Feb. 6 through March 26. Enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays and more with your child, all designed to develop early literacy skills. Ask how to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program while there. The storytime will include sensory elements that are helpful to children with special needs.
TANGO @ YOUR LIBRARY
The library branch will offer adults a free tango class 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Valentine's Day is right around the corner — it's the perfect time to learn how to tango. The event will feature the sounds of accordionist Nathan R. Fischer and step-by-step instruction from tango teacher Barry Jaffe. Feel free to dress for the tango, or to wear comfortable clothing.
KROCHET KLUB FOR TEENS
The library branch will offer Krochet Klub for teens 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 25 for ages 12 to 18. Get hooked on crochet with fun projects. The first craft will be a bookmark. After that, you decide!
MEET THE ARTIST/ILLUSTRATOR: STEPHANIE SEGAL MILLER
The library branch will host a meet-the-artist event for ages 5 to adult 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. You've seen the art — now meet the author/illustrator! Stephanie Segal Miller will share her artwork and inspiration in this unique book talk about the upcoming A-Z zoological tour de force, "U is for Urial."
HISTORY EXPLORERS
The library branch will provide a history-based event 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for kids ages 7 to 12. Journey back in time to visit fun destinations through books, costumes and themed activities. February’s focus will be Liking Vikings? Legends, runes, and glory.
BRING A FRIEND, MAKE A FRIEND
The library branch invites all adults to monthly gatherings 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 26 and March 25. Recent studies suggest that social networking is vital to a lifetime of health and well-being. Bring a friend, make a friend and share the joy of learning while we talk about ... anything! Local author Joy Jurnovoy leads the group to exchange thoughts on different interests, hobbies and talking points at each session. Get to know each other in the process.
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB
The library branch will host its monthly book club for adults 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Join in the discussion of great books in good company. The month’s selection will be "Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania" by Erik Larson.
RESUME BUILDING WORKSHOP
The library branch will provide free resume-building assistance for adults 11 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 28 and March 27. Registration is required and begins two weeks before each session. Space is limited. Participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard. Learn how to create and format ready-for-work resumes.
SEW YOUR OWN BOOK BAG
The library branch will offers a free “sew-your-own-bookbag” program 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, for ages 12 and older. Registration is required. No experience necessary, and the craft is suitable for all skill levels. Come make a tote bag. All materials and sewing machines are provided.
