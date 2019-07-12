Four Seasons pop-up shuttle

Route of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center's free pop-up shuttle on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Is the Jersey Shore really the Philly Shore?

Seems like it at times.

The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia will run a free shuttle around Margate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and give out free beach towels as well.

The Four Seasons is calling it a "Pop Up Shuttle" as a celebration of the opening of the new hotel at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia.

Ben Shank, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, said the company was "sharing our version of hospitality with the greater Philadelphia area."

The shuttle's hub location will be Atlantic and Huntington avenues, and it will travel between North Clermont and North Washington avenues. Vehicles will be branded on the hood and on top of the windshield with Four Seasons logos.

The company will do the same in two other shore towns July 20 and Aug. 3, a spokesperson said. But locations have not yet been announced.

