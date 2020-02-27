022720_cdb_jfsgeoscape Lee Watson Andrea Steinberg Kevin Hamm

Geoscape Solar Chief Operating Officer Lee Watson, left, JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg and Geoscape Solar senior adviser Kevin Hamm stand near an image of the agency’s Margate office, which features solar panels atop the building. Since being installed in 2018, the panels have saved JFS in excess of $9,100 per year, which allowed the agency to redirect those dollars to fund other projects and programs.

 JEFF WOLFE / provided

MARGATE — Geoscape Solar, one of the country’s leading solar companies, has made a multi-year commitment to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Its pledge of $5,000 annually for the next five years will benefit JFS’ community initiatives such as Village by the Shore, Atlantic Homeless Alliance, Vocational Services and Counseling.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Geoscape Solar and welcome their support of our agency with their generous donation. As with all nonprofits, every dollar counts and this financial pledge will benefit the programs, services and assistance our clients have come to rely upon us for,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg.

"Geoscape Solar understands that nonprofit organizations need funding as they are being squeezed from all sides with reduced endowments, income, and pledges, and increased costs for operations, facilities, and personnel,” said Lee Watson, Geoscape Solar’s chief operating officer. “By switching to solar energy, nonprofits such as JFS benefit from drastically lowering utility costs which translates into more money to put towards their mission. Geoscape Solar not only supports JFS through our monetary pledge, but we also created a referral program that provides additional cash donations to the agency,” he added.

For more information on JFS programs and services, contact 609.822.1108 or see jfsatlantic.org. For more information about Geoscape Solar, call 877-GEO-SUN-1 or see GeoscapeSolar.com.

Load comments