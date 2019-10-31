Margate — This season offers residents the opportunity to attend an array of programs and events offered by JFS Village by the Shore – right in their community.
Fall Flowers with the Rain Florist
Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the JCC in Margate.
Creativity abounds when participating in this hands-on workshop to craft seasonal floral arrangements. Representatives from the Rain Florist shop in Ventnor will assist attendees to design the perfect display.
Lunch Around Town
Wednesday, Nov. 6 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Guests will enjoy lunch with friends while supporting local restaurants. This month, attendees will experience the culinary offerings of Gilchrist Downbeach, 9400 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. Got a craving for something delicious? You can order your favorite dish off the menu and pay your own check. Village members receive a 15% discount with their Village Membership ID.
Open Enrollment Medicare Seminar
Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jewish Family Service in Margate.
The annual Medicare Open Enrollment provides seniors with the opportunity to make changes to their supplemental medical and prescription plans. Local benefits specialists from Hafetz & Associates will offer an informative presentation followed by a Q&A session and private consultations, if requested. Refreshments will be served.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the JCC in Margate.
Capture the thrill of your life's adventures, history, ancestry and more at our monthly Memoir Workshops led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. Attendees must bring a laptop or pen/paper to the workshop.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, Nov. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the JCC Boardroom in Margate.
Our world in 90 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” You may share thoughts on politics and policies, technology, the arts and more. Refreshments will be served. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler.
Cost
The Open Enrollment Medicare Seminar is free to everyone. The Fall Flowers, Memoir Workshop and Coffee Klatch programs are free to JFS Village by the Shore members, JCC members and Holocaust survivors. Cost for non-members is $5 per event. Must RSVP for all events.
For more information or to RSVP for any program, contact Tina Serota at 609-822-1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org.
