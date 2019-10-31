VENTNOR — The Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 14th annual event with the Walk to Survive Saturday, Nov. 16.
The walk will beging at the Ventnor Boardwalk and St James Church hall, 6415 Atlantic Ave. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m.
To register, see everybreathcounts.net.
The Every Breath Counts Foundation was established by a dedicated group of oncology nurses in the southern New Jersey Shore area. They have seen the struggle patients and their families go through battling lung cancer. A large majority of people have had a loved one or dear friend go through that battle.
Unfortunately, lung cancer researchers do not get the funding necessary to eradicate this awful disease compared to other cancers, the foundation says. The foundation also supports programs that provide services to lung cancer patients and their families.
Statistics show that lung cancer is the cause of more deaths than all other cancers combined. The foundation's mission is to raise awareness about lung cancer and the need for funding. It asks for the community's support in fighting lung cancer.
For more information, contact Rosemary Hilvert at jhilvert@comcast.net or 609-884-7909. Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for under 12 through Thursday, Oct. 31, and $30 and $20, respectively, Nov. 1 through the day of event. For more information, see everybreathcounts.net.
