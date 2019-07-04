If you have shopped at or donated to ReStore of Atlantic County, you know it is a valuable part of our area’s waste-reduction effort. It is also a darn good place to find or donate items that need a new home and can make people happy to “repurpose.”
ReStore has a new location: 6825 Tilton Road in Northfield, right next to Produce Junction and near the intersection of Hingston Avenue and Tilton Road.
The hours at the new location are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The phone number for more information or to schedule a donation pickup is 609-487-9472. It is always best to drop materials off at the store if you have transportation and help if needed. A tax deduction form will be available for donations.
The name has also been changed to be more in tune with the affiliation and mission of the store. Instead of ReStore at the Shore, it will now be known as Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County ReStore.
As always, in addition to the general benefits of ReStore, the proceeds above expenses go to providing affordable housing in Atlantic County through building new and rehabilitating older homes, or even moving donated houses to new locations. The people who apply for these homes sometimes provide “sweat equity” in the construction process and are eligible for low or no-interest mortgages.
The new ReStore showroom is bright, cheerful and carefully staged for easy shopping.
“When you stop by to visit the new store location, please pick up the current information sheet listing the materials that are and are not accepted. In general, the ReStore accepts and sells certain large and small appliances, bath and plumbing fixtures, cabinets and countertops, electrical and lighting fixtures, flooring materials, furniture, home décor items, tools and hardware, windows and doors, and much more," said Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County Executive Director Amanda McGowan.
"Sometimes the ReStore receives donations of left over or overstocked items of construction or general home interest. These items are often in perfectly new condition or possibly with a dent, a ding, or perhaps out of their original boxes. The prices for these and all items at ReStore are tremendous and certainly worth a look for yourself as well as 'keeping an eye out' for friends and family," McGowan said.
Look up ReStore Atlantic County on Facebook and check for upcoming website improvements and other social media. The word is out and it’s good — Habitat For Humanity Atlantic County ReStore is fully stocked and open for business!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.