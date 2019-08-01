The Margate Fire Department, in partnership with the Margate Beach Patrol and the Longport Beach Patrol, held a day of adaptive surfing for children with special needs on Saturday, July 20 at Coolidge Avenue and the beach. The family-friendly event welcomed children of all abilities.
Breaking
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today