Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announces 2019 awards

Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund award winners were presented at the Longport Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 5. From left are Kallista Kuhn; Kristen Tobin, secretary; Herb Stern, president; Lynn Guthrie Baumgardner, treasurer; Sophia Grisham; Carl Tripician, vice president; Christian Kuhn; Nalu Tripician; Patrick Armstrong, board member; Ethan Kramer; Tanner Tomassi; Natalie Viso's mother, accepting for her daughter; Owen Kramer; Steve O'Leary, father of Michael O'Leary; and Thomas Rafter Jr.

Not present were Raquel Grisham and Georgina McGuckin.