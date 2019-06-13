You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Ventnor, Margate & Longport

Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announces 2019 awards

Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund award winners were presented at the Longport Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 5. From left are Kallista Kuhn; Kristen Tobin, secretary; Herb Stern, president; Lynn Guthrie Baumgardner, treasurer; Sophia Grisham; Carl Tripician, vice president; Christian Kuhn; Nalu Tripician; Patrick Armstrong, board member; Ethan Kramer; Tanner Tomassi; Natalie Viso's mother, accepting for her daughter; Owen Kramer; Steve O'Leary, father of Michael O'Leary; and Thomas Rafter Jr.

Not present were Raquel Grisham and Georgina McGuckin.

The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund awarded a record $15,000 in scholarships this year to 13 deserving Longport students. This is the largest amount of money awarded so far to the largest number of awardees in the scholarship's 12 years of existence.

The award winners were introduced Wednesday, June 5 at the Longport Commission meeting at City Hall. 

The winners are:

Raquel Grisham, currently at Drexel University who will attend Jefferson University Medical School in the fall

Sophia Grisham, who will graduate Ocean City High School and enter Rowan University

Ethan Kramer, who graduated from Rowan University and is currently at Widener Law School

Owen Kramer, studying finance at the University of Maryland

Christian Kuhn, currently in the computer program at the University of Delaware

Kallista Kuhn, who is in the fashion industry program at the University of Delaware

Georgina McGucken, currently at Stockton University studying to be a teacher

Michael O'Leary, who has transferred from Widener Law School to Rutgers Law School

Thomas Rafter Jr., studying business and finance at Villanova University

Tanner Tomassi, taking business management courses at Rowan University

Nalu Tripician, currently taking courses at Weslyan College in the field of medicine and computers

Natalie Viso, enrolled in the University of California, Fullerton, with career goals in the TV and film industries

Award monies are from contributions of Longport seasonal and year round residents. Students were selected based on test scores, grades, sports and school activities, community involvement, work activity and family situation.

The fund directors are Herb Stern, president; Carl Tripician, vice president; Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer; Kristen Tobin, secretary; and Dorothy McGee, Michael Garvin and Patrick Armstrong, board members.

