Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announces 2019 awards

The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund awarded a record $15,000 in scholarships this year to 13 deserving Longport students. This is the largest amount of money awarded so far to the largest number of awardees in the scholarship's 12 years of existence.
The award winners were introduced Wednesday, June 5 at the Longport Commission meeting at City Hall.
The winners are:
Raquel Grisham, currently at Drexel University who will attend Jefferson University Medical School in the fall
Sophia Grisham, who will graduate Ocean City High School and enter Rowan University
Ethan Kramer, who graduated from Rowan University and is currently at Widener Law School
Owen Kramer, studying finance at the University of Maryland
Christian Kuhn, currently in the computer program at the University of Delaware
Kallista Kuhn, who is in the fashion industry program at the University of Delaware
Georgina McGucken, currently at Stockton University studying to be a teacher
Michael O'Leary, who has transferred from Widener Law School to Rutgers Law School
Thomas Rafter Jr., studying business and finance at Villanova University
Tanner Tomassi, taking business management courses at Rowan University
Nalu Tripician, currently taking courses at Weslyan College in the field of medicine and computers
Natalie Viso, enrolled in the University of California, Fullerton, with career goals in the TV and film industries
Award monies are from contributions of Longport seasonal and year round residents. Students were selected based on test scores, grades, sports and school activities, community involvement, work activity and family situation.
The fund directors are Herb Stern, president; Carl Tripician, vice president; Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer; Kristen Tobin, secretary; and Dorothy McGee, Michael Garvin and Patrick Armstrong, board members.