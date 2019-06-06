History Explorers photos at ACLS/Ventnor

Atlantic County Library System/Ventnor held a history-based event on Saturday, May 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for kids. The "History Explorers" program, which also ran in April, allowed young patrons to journey back in time to visit fun destinations through books, costumes, and themed activities. The May theme was “Are You My Mummy? An Egyptian Craft Experience.”
Attendees enjoyed making a mummy craft. After things "wrapped up," they had their photos taken with Egyptian-themed art from the Atlantic County Senior Art Show.