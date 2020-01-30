EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Delicious scents floated out the door of the Spiros Malaspina Community Hall at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Friday evening as the 12th annual Greek Winter Feast was kicking off. Hundreds lined up to sample the delicious food prepared by the members of the congregation.
Women stood behind the counters filling platters with lamb or beef gyros topped with homemade tzatziki sauce, moussaka and pasticcio. The line to the left is for dessert, lots of desserts. Kelly Kyriakou, of Northfield, explained the differences in all of the desserts. If you have a taste for custard, then try the galaktobouriko, but if your sweet tooth needs some honey and nuts, then the baklava or the loukoumades are the way to go. Chase that down with a cup of Greek coffee or maybe a little ouzo is more to your liking. The Greek feast offers the full experience.
John and Linda Zarych said the Greek dancing is what brings them back each year for the winter Greek feast but the food is a close second. Tables filled the hall, and family and friends filled those tables, making the Holy Trinity Greek Feast a warm and welcoming event that is also quite tasty.
