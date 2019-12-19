MARGATE — The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey has awarded Jewish Family Service a $40,000 grant for the agency’s Wellness Network.
As the charitable arm of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey has provided $180,000 in grants to JFS since 2012.
The Wellness Network has provided a lifeline for more than 500 Atlantic County residents who have one or more chronic conditions and experience barriers to care. The Wellness Network encourages individuals to identify healthier personal goals, create care plans and adopt self-management practices.
“The health and welfare of our community clients is paramount. That’s why we are grateful for the partnership we have with The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. This grant affords us the opportunity to continue to help community residents enjoy healthy, productive lives right here in Atlantic County,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.
JFS’ experience shows the Wellness Network's innovative care coordination and patient advocacy services result in better health outcomes and a reduction in preventable hospitalizations.
According to Barbara, who recently attended a JFS six-week diabetes self-management program, “Learning about my diabetes, changing my diet, knowing what to purchase when I go shopping, I had no real education on diabetes before I came to this class. Now that I am educated about my diabetes, it is not as scary.”
“Horizon is proud to support Jewish Family Service programs that empower individuals to achieve their best health,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, executive director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “The Wellness Network provides important tools that make it easier and more convenient for patients with chronic illnesses to stay on top of their conditions and maintain good health.”
For more information about the Wellness Network, please contact Sharon Simon, JFS Rothenberg Center for Family Life coordinator at 609.822.1108, ext. 152, or ssimon@jfsatlantic.org.
