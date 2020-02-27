The Sustainable Downbeach Green Team in conjunction with the Margate Community and Education Department welcomes the the Galloway Township Environmental Commission’s Case for Native Plants featuring the film: “Twelve Tenacious Invasives.” The film will provide participants expert guidance about personal plant selection, plants to avoid and plants that encourage butterflies and pollinators, which are critical to a healthy environment. A Master Gardener will be on hand to answer questions after the film. This event is open to the public and landscapers are welcome! The importance of avoiding invasive plants and being an informed consumer is critical for maintaining healthy landscapes and forests in New Jersey. No pre-registration is necessary.
The event will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at William H. Ross III School Cafeteria, 8103 Winchester Ave. in Margate.
For questions, email sustainabledownbeach@gmail.com.
