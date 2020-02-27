Participants will discover the latest healthy-living trends when they join ShopRite Dietitian Victoria Leach 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate for a Power Bowl — Cooking with Friends interactive demonstration.
At the event, each person will create their own delicious power bowl using healthy food and ingredients provided by the Somers Point supermarket. In addition, Leach will share information about recent changes to the food labeling system.
Also in March, the JFS Village by the Shore will offer the following events:
1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Memory Café at Zorro’s Pizza in Ventnor;
2 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, Decoupage 101 at Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate;
10:30 to noon Thursday, March 19, Coffee Klatch at the JCC;
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, Memoir Workshop at the JCC;
noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Lunch Around Town at Gilchrist Downbeach in Margate.
Mark your calendar for an afternoon of food, fun and conversation with friends at the Power Bowl event. The cost is $5 for Village by the Shore members and Holocaust Survivors and $10 for nonmembers. RSVP required for this program by March 4 by contacting Tina Serota at 609.822.1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org.
For more information about other Jewish Family Service programs, services and events, see jfsatlantic.org.
