MARGATE — Every March is recognized as National Professional Social Work Month, which provides an opportunity to shine the spotlight on social workers across the country and highlight the important contributions they make to society.
At Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, our dedicated staff of social workers assist clients in handling everyday life, situations and obstacles.
“As we celebrate social work month, this is a great time to look at the tremendous contributions these professionals make to improve the well-being and quality of life for individuals, families and our community. Through their impactful work, JFS continues to value and appreciate the positive influence these professionals provide to this vulnerable segment of our population,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg.
JFS has more than 65 social workers and their expertise is used with clients experiencing mental health issues, trauma counseling, family therapy, youth interventions, pathways to recovery, and Atlantic Homeless Alliance to name a few. They accompany clients to enroll in benefits, attend doctor appointments, secure housing and assist with employment opportunities. Their commitment to protect vulnerable children, assist individuals and support families in need and work to treat mental, behavioral and emotional issues is paramount.
In their own words, JFS’ social workers shared what their career means to them.
“We have the capability to provide life-changing motivation for the individual. Our journey, services and collaboration with each person allows them to locate their potential, visualize and achieve the possibilities,” said case manager Stephen Murray, a five-year staff member.
“We see the world through empathetic lenses and try to make the world brighter. Patience, confidence and flexibility are important, but we are helpers by nature,” said CSS clinician Sarah Dondero-Skeels, a six-month staff member.
“One of the challenges social workers face is struggling to accept that you can’t ‘save’ everyone. You want to be in the helping profession. However, each time I’m able to transfer a client into a safer environment such as assisted living or a nursing home if they are unable to maintain in their own home, I feel rewarded that they will have their needs met,” said Jamie Reichelt, LSW, care supervisor for Village by the Shore and five-year staff member.
“Social work is not for the faint of heart, and there is no one size fits all. However, some of the best days are when clients reach a goal or an achievement,” said Chris Barone, Pathways to Recovery supervisor and 14-year staff member.
For more information on JFS programs, services or career opportunities, see jfsatlantic.org.
