MARGATE — Jewish Family Service is a go-to provider for essential and emergency services. Just as the agency responded after Hurricane Sandy, it is prepared and helping those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. While adhering to the limitations of social distancing, the agency has adapted to continue providing critical support to community members.
JFS’ main office in Margate has limited hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Access Center is on-site; however, it is preferred that community members call 609-822-1108, ext. 1, for information, referrals and services.
The JFS Food Pantry, based in the Margate location, will offer food distribution weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food Pantry recipients will need ID and to complete a brief intake process. To limit interaction, food will be distributed from the side entrance on Marshall Avenue.
The agency was founded on caring for the elderly and aging. More than 100 years later, it still works to ensure Village by the Shore members are safe, healthy and well-cared for in their home environment. Current Village member services include transportation to doctor’s appointments and delivery of Kosher Meals on Wheels and groceries. For members needing assistance, please call 609-822-1109.
For the most up-to-date information, donation locations and services available, follow JFS on social media @JFSAtlantic or visit jfsatlantic.org.
