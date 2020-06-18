MARGATE — This year, the Jewish Family Service annual meeting provided an opportunity for staff, board members, volunteers and donors to virtually come together and hear about the state of our agency, COVID-19 relief efforts, community and staff support and safety. In addition, JFS board and community advisory members were installed and the agency presented the 2020 President’s Award and Volunteer of the Year Award. Emcee Matthew Simpson returned for a second year to host the program June 10 and wove in lighthearted comments to our first-of-this-kind interactive annual meeting.
The program highlighted the diligent work being consistently performed by JFS staff, both in the field and in the office, during this unprecedented time.
As JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg said, “Since the COVID crisis came to fruition in mid-March, our staff has never skipped a beat. Whether it’s assisting our homeless clients, shopping and delivering meals, working in the food pantry or providing counseling, the JFS staff has remained committed to helping those in need.”
Next, JFS Board President Johanna Perskie swore in Matthew Simpson to assume the position of board vice president and Lawrence Reich to serve as secretary. She also re-installed JFS board of directors members Colin Bell, Alisa Elkis, Sarah Rosenthal and Jeffrey Vasser to serve two-year terms and swore in Fox Rothschild associate Danielle Liberman to the board of directors for a one-year term. The agency also extended a heartfelt farewell and thank you to outgoing board member and Vice President Traci Werman. Then, JFS Chief Operating Officer Richard Gitlen welcomed OceanFirst Bank Margate branch manager Nancy Lynch to the agency’s Community Advisory Board.
At the meeting, Perskie presented Melissa Rosenblum, Esq., with the 2020 President’s Award for her dedication and support of the agency and community.
“For nearly a decade, Melissa has been a strong advocate and champion of justice, a voice for our society’s voiceless and a pillar of our community. As a JFS board member and treasurer, Melissa consistently rallies individuals to support our fundraisers and events knowing the importance of the work JFS performs for our county,” Perskie said.
As the meeting progressed, JFS also recognized steadfast donors Seaboard Building & Restoration Inc., Geoscape Solar, Mutual of America, and Right at Home for their continued generous support and contributions.
JFS agency volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program were acknowledged for their hours of service. The RSVP program, funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, engages adults 55 and older in volunteer opportunities to help maintain and strengthen communities through activities including friendly visits, Kosher meal delivery, food pantry support and more.
One of the agency’s RSVP members, Jack Greenberg, was recognized as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year. For more than five years, Jack has volunteered each week to stock the Food Pantry, serve guests at Holocaust Survivor Luncheons, handle agency mailings for events and programs and assist at the Golf Tournament and Herb Dinner.
For more information on JFS programs and services or to volunteer, call 609-822-1108, ext. 1, or see JFSAtlantic.org.
