Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties employees Dina McGowan, Rita Conti and Patience James show a sign celebrating the JFS staff who have continued to provide essential services to residents and the community during this pandemic. The sign, which is displayed in front of the Margate office building, features the first name of all 175 JFS staff members. The JFS staff continues to provide nonperishables through our Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels and grocery shopping for homebound seniors, and virtual programming for Village by the Shore members, their family and friends. For more information on JFS programs and services, call 609-822-1108, ext. 1.

