MARGATE — An evening of buckets, brackets and baskets awaits guests at the 13th annual Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Cocktail Party.
Presented by Kensington Furniture & Mattress, the basketball-themed event will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at The Wave Nightclub & Lounge at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
The cocktail party committee, chaired by Farah and Michael Burns, Claudia and Eric Goldberg, Brett and Darren Matik and Antoinette and Eric Wood, is planning a night to remember with sumptuous culinary specialties, cocktails, big screen basketball action, fun games and a host of surprises.
The party will be held during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and guests will be able to try their luck with bracket, square and prop bet fundraisers as well as raffle prizes including jewelry from Bernie Robbins Jewelers. Raffle tickets are three for $100 or six for $150, while all hoops-inspired entries are $25 each. Grand Slam packages are also available for $100 and include one bracket, one square entry, one prop bet entry and one raffle ticket.
Tickets to the Cocktail Party are $150 per person. Sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $250 to $5,000 are also available. The committee hopes to raise at least $75,000 to support JFS children and family programs and services.
For more information, see jfsatlantic.org or contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144, or at kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
