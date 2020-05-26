Andrea Steinberg and Jennifer Goudy FINAL

(Pictured left to right): Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg, left, previously accepted a check from the Horizon Foundation from New Jersey Senior Program Officer Jennifer Goudy to support the JFS Wellness Network program. This partnership provides resources for the JFS Wellness Network to assist Atlantic County residents who have chronic conditions and experience barriers to care to identify healthier personal goals, create care plans and adopt self-management practices.

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties has been selected to receive a $60,000 grant from The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.

The grant earmarks $40,000 for JFS’ Wellness Network and $20,000 for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

“The generous Wellness Network grant will assure that our programs and events, specifically focused on the health of individuals with mental illness, will continue seamlessly for residents throughout the county, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ chief executive officer.

For years, the Wellness Network (WN) has provided a lifeline for more than 500 Atlantic County residents who have one or more chronic conditions and experience barriers to care. The Wellness Network encourages individuals to identify healthier personal goals, create care plans and adopt self-management practices. JFS’ experience shows that WN’s innovative care coordination and patient advocacy services result in better health outcomes and a reduction in preventable hospitalizations.

“Horizon is pleased to support the important work being done by Jewish Family Service,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, executive director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “The Wellness Network and COVID Relief Fund align with Horizon’s commitment to helping our members access the resources they need to manage their health. The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey works across the state with grantees who share our commitment to improving the health and communities we serve,” he added.

While still providing its dozens of programs, including Wellness Network, since March, JFS has seen a 35% increase in the Food Pantry use and more than 65% increase in the kosher Meals on Wheels program. In addition, the JFS Shop at Home program grew by more than 200%. With many neighbors, especially older adults, without transportation or concerned about their vulnerability of being in public, these programs are essential to ensure they remain safe and well-cared for in their home environment.

“The grant for JFS’ COVID relief efforts will assure we can continue to supply the services and resources needed to residents in our community. With many people either unemployed or underemployed due to the pandemic, the need for food has more than doubled and this grant will enable JFS to keep its Food Pantry well-stocked for individuals and families,” Steinberg said.

For more information on JFS programs and services, visit www.JFSatlantic.org or on social media at JFSAtlantic.

