MARGATE — In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of healing the world, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties' mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
That’s why as a go-to provider for essential and emergency services in our region, JFS services are needed even more during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As more businesses began to shutter their doors or reduce hours of operation, more individuals and families were bringing home less income. Therefore, many of them sought out JFS for food and other programs and our agency is here to help,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “Knowing the severity of the crisis, JFS adapted its process in order to continue to provide critical support to community members while adhering to the limitations of social distancing.”
Since COVID-19 came to the forefront in mid-March, JFS Food Pantry requests increased 50% in the first two weeks of the shelter-at-home order. The agency anticipates this to increase to Hurricane Sandy-like levels of 100 families per week. With nonperishable food donations from businesses, other agencies and individuals, JFS is able to provide hearty foods to ensure no one goes hungry. For those looking to donate, JFS has drop-off locations at Ventnor City Hall, Linwood City Hall and the Pleasantville Police Department in addition to the JFS Margate Office.
The Food Pantry offers distribution weekdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Food Pantry recipients need ID and to complete a brief intake process. To limit interaction, food is distributed from the side entrance on Marshall Avenue.
In addition to our Food Pantry, JFS has seen requests for Kosher Meals on Wheels increase by nearly 35% and the Shop at Home program grew by more than 200%. With many neighbors, especially older adults without transportation or concerned about their vulnerability when in public, these programs are essential to ensure they remain safe and well-cared for in their home environment. JFS was founded on the grounds of caring for the elderly and especially now, the need is at the forefront with so many sheltering in place.
For the most up-to-date information, donation locations and services available, follow JFS on social media @JFSAtlantic or see jfsatlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.