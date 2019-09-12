MARGATE — The sixth annual Jewish Family Service Card Party, held Aug. 29 at Harbor Pines Golf Club, raised more than $12,000 for Village by the Shore.
More than 100 attendees gathered for an afternoon of games including canasta, mahjong and bridge, as well as vendors, food and prizes.
With many auction baskets and door prizes, several guests went home with fantastic items including a Keurig machine, a Casel’s gift certificate, Yeti tumblers and more. The event also featured a silent auction, with guests bidding on items such as wine and liquor baskets, a beach caddy filled with fun toys and beach gear, tickets to local family attractions and more.
Retail vendors included 3 Girls Gifts, Le Fashion Cottage, Canasta Nation, Pumpkinbuds, Razzle Dazzle and Jewelry by Gingy. A delicious buffet lunch, lively conversation and spirited gameplay added to the activities and overall fun of the day.
Through the generous support of sponsors, including the Gurwicz Family, Harbor Pines Golf Club, Right at Home, Bayada Home Health Care, Ellen Farber Strategic Design, Fox Rehabilitation, Atlantic City Electric, Rosalie & Lawrence Clofine, Donna & Melvyn Gorsen, Susan & Robert Mayer, and the Harrison Family Foundation, the card party raised even more vital funds for Village by the Shore, a program that provides a variety of concierge, volunteer and professional services and socialization for adults 50 and older in our community.
To learn more about Village by the Shore, see jfsvillagebytheshore.org. For more information about JFS programs, services and events, see jfsatlantic.org.
