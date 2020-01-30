MARGATE —
"An estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older — about 1 in 4 adults — suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year," according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, which cited statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health.
At times considered a stigma, mental health issues affect all walks of life, regardless of age, race or economic or social status.
Since January 2019 alone, JFS has provided nearly 700 clients with definitive, serious mental health-focused programs including: Integrated Case Management Service, Community Support Services and Links to Health, a service the agency initiated nearly three years ago. As an advocate agency steadfastly committed to behavioral health programs, Links to Health provides mental health and medical services, care coordination and wellness workshops through an integrated approach to assist individuals stay healthy.
With funding by the state of New Jersey’s Division of Mental Health & Addiction Services, Links to Health focuses on clients with a diagnosis of schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and/or bipolar disorder as well as individuals who are at risk or already have a chronic medical condition.
As JFS Director of Links to Health Jim McGuigan said, “Our Links to Health program serves a segment of our population, many of whom have a lack of access to mental health treatment and quality medical service. Our agency has been able to provide care needed for each individual and look ahead to assisting anyone in need of our support.”
One of our Links to Health clients, Anthony, a 36-year-old, came to JFS in need of targeted assistance with schizoaffective disorder. A patient-centered program was developed for him that included access to a network of medical and mental health professionals, one-on-one communication and counseling support and assistance to work towards a consistent quality of life.
At JFS, we pride ourselves on raising awareness about the importance of ending the stigma associated with mental health and instead ensuring our bodies and minds function as one unit to ultimately care for both the emotional, physical and mental health of individuals.
For more information on the Links to Health program, contact Jim McGuigan at 609-822-1108, ext. 149, or via e-mail at jmcguigan@jfsatlantic.org.
