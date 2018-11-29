Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

JFS Herb Dinner raises more than $5,000 for health and wellness initiatives

MARGATE — The Jewish Family Service Herb Dinner, held at Steve & Cookie’s on Tuesday, Nov. 6, raised more than $5,000 for the agency’s health and wellness initiatives.

Hosted by Cookie Till, the dinner brought together 60 guests for a three-course vegetarian and gluten free meal made with seasonal herbs, vegetables and local farm-raised eggs all perfectly complimented with red and white organic wines. The meal featured dishes such as Korean pancakes made with local eggs and oyster and shiitake mushrooms; roasted butternut squash and sautéed kale; beetroot, cauliflower and turnip soup; sweet potato hummus and more.

The Herb Dinner expresses to the community the lack of nutritional options as well as the challenges many community members face when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, especially those with mental illness or other barriers.

Herbalist Gayle Gross went around to each table accompanied by functional nutritionist Diane Melano and chicken rancher Gail Reichman offering education and information about the nutritional benefits of each dish enjoyed throughout the evening.

JFS Health and Wellness Initiatives provide numerous benefits to agency consumers such as physical activity, interaction with peers and healthy lifestyle and diabetes education. Throughout the year, the agency also partners with AtlantiCare to maintain a community garden in Pleasantville offering fresh herbs, vegetables and fruit to community members.

To view photos and get recipes from the Herb Dinner, visit SteveAndCookies.com.

For more information about JFS Healthy & Wellness Initiatives, as well as other programs, services, and events visit JFSAtlantic.org.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.