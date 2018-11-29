JFS Herb Dinner raises more than $5,000 for health and wellness initiatives

MARGATE — The Jewish Family Service Herb Dinner, held at Steve & Cookie’s on Tuesday, Nov. 6, raised more than $5,000 for the agency’s health and wellness initiatives.
Hosted by Cookie Till, the dinner brought together 60 guests for a three-course vegetarian and gluten free meal made with seasonal herbs, vegetables and local farm-raised eggs all perfectly complimented with red and white organic wines. The meal featured dishes such as Korean pancakes made with local eggs and oyster and shiitake mushrooms; roasted butternut squash and sautéed kale; beetroot, cauliflower and turnip soup; sweet potato hummus and more.
The Herb Dinner expresses to the community the lack of nutritional options as well as the challenges many community members face when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle, especially those with mental illness or other barriers.
Herbalist Gayle Gross went around to each table accompanied by functional nutritionist Diane Melano and chicken rancher Gail Reichman offering education and information about the nutritional benefits of each dish enjoyed throughout the evening.
JFS Health and Wellness Initiatives provide numerous benefits to agency consumers such as physical activity, interaction with peers and healthy lifestyle and diabetes education. Throughout the year, the agency also partners with AtlantiCare to maintain a community garden in Pleasantville offering fresh herbs, vegetables and fruit to community members.
To view photos and get recipes from the Herb Dinner, visit SteveAndCookies.com.
For more information about JFS Healthy & Wellness Initiatives, as well as other programs, services, and events visit JFSAtlantic.org.