MARGATE — Morris Bailey and the Resorts Casino Hotel Family donated $25,000 to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties to support the agency’s COVID-19 response efforts. The donation ensures JFS can continue the programs and services needed by community members during this unprecedented pandemic.
“During this very difficult time, so many regions are struggling with countless community services that are in need of support,” said Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts Casino Hotel.
“I am honored to be able to be in a position to help two vital groups in our South Jersey area, the Community FoodBank of South Jersey and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, with financial assistance. My family and I, along with our team at Resorts Casino Hotel, are incredibly thankful of the dedicated hard work that organizations like these two provide, especially now,” he added.
Resorts has been a generous partner with JFS throughout the years, hosting the annual Cocktail Party, donating prizes for raffles and sponsoring events.
The donation to the JFS, which specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services and more throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties, will benefit the food pantry, homeless support, counseling and additional emergency assistance needed during this public health crisis.
“The economic environment in Atlantic County is one of the most affected in our state, and therefore, JFS’ services are needed now even more than ever. JFS is able to continue to provide these services to help our community through donations and longstanding partnerships. That’s exactly what we have with Mr. Morris Bailey and the Resorts team, who have consistently supported our events with sponsorships and in-kind donations, and for that, we are grateful,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ chief executive officer.
If you are a resident who is unemployed or underemployed and need assistance with food or basic essentials, JFS is here to help. For more information, call 609-822-1108, ext. 1, to speak with an Access Center representative.
For more information on making a secure online donation to JFS, see JFSAtlantic.org or mail your contribution to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
