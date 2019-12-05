Margate — Thanks to the generous support from our community, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties was able to provide hundreds of local individuals and families with a complete Thanksgiving meal. Throughout October and November, JFS collected monetary donations and non-perishable food to provide a traditional holiday meal to those in need.
With contributions from community members as well as businesses, organizations and groups including: Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway – Margate, Beth El Synagogue, CJ Adams Company Insurance, Galloway Auto & Tire, Girl Scouts, Jewish Community Center, JCC Preschool, Kulanu Hebrew High School, Linwood Farmer's Market, Margate Playgroups, Mark Arbeit and Co., Marketplace Realty, NextGen, OceanFirst Bank, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Platinum Real Estate, Salon Kink, Shirat Hayam Congregation, Soleil Sotheby's Realty, Thomas Heist Insurance, and William Ross School, who hosted collections to help put a turkey on the table for many this Thanksgiving holiday.
“Each year, I am even more overwhelmed by the generosity of our community to help their neighbors in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “The support from this year’s collection enabled us to provide more than 520 bags of food to individuals and families for the holiday as well as stocked our pantry for the winter season.”
For more information about the JFS Food Pantry, contact Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249 or email vsmith@jfsatlantic.org. Donations are accepted throughout the year.
Volunteer Group – Nearly 25 Jewish Family Service staff, family and friends volunteered to sort and bag Thanksgiving holiday meals at Jewish Family Service in Margate for local individuals and families. The non-perishable foods provided a traditional holiday meal to those in need. Photo provided by Kirby Reed, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
Mildred Johnson, Elana Epps and Elisha-Michelle Epps – JFS staff member Mildred Johnson and her daughters, Elana Epps (center) and Elisha-Michelle Epps (right) volunteered their time to sort and bag Turkey Drive donations at Jewish Family Service in Margate. The non-perishable foods provided a traditional holiday meal to those in need. Photo provided by Kirby Reed, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
