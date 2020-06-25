MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Chief Financial Officer Steven Marchiano and accountant Judith Rios were recently recognized for their outstanding community work with the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc.
Marchiano, who serves as the association's vice chair of the chief financial officers practice group, was presented with the Leadership and Advocacy Recognition Award. In this capacity, Marchiano hosts compliance training, creates salary benchmark surveys and develops strategies for budget challenges and billing rules.
As the Co-Chair of the Information Technology Projects Billing Practice Group, Rios shares valuable knowledge related to the agency’s billing and accounting processes. She was presented with the Frontline Leadership Recognition Award.
Led by Debra Wentz, PhD, NJAMHAA President and Chief Executive Officer, the nearly 70-year organization’s mission is to promote the value of its members as the highest quality behavioral healthcare providers for residents of New Jersey through advocacy and professional development.
“I am beyond proud of the recognition Steve and Judy received from the NJ Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies. At JFS, we encourage staff members to volunteer and give back to our community and Steve and Judy are committed to doing that through their support of NJAMHAA,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Andrea Steinberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.