MARGATE — In observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 27, members of the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties staff participated in the #WeRemember campaign.

Created by the World Jewish Congress, this program seeks to harness the power of digital media to ensure knowledge and awareness of the Holocaust is remembered for generations to come.

JFS provides assistance and support to 40 local Holocaust survivors as well as their families. Whether its monthly socialization luncheons, cultural activities, assisting with Claims Conference paperwork, care coordination, or transportation to medical appointments, JFS is devoted to immeasurably adding to the quality of life of Holocaust survivors in our region.

Our unwavering commitment to provide essential support for these survivors is paramount. Therefore, the need to ensure funding is available for programs and services for their entire lifetime is critical. To make a donation to the Holocaust Survivor Fund at JFS or for more information, contact 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

